Amid Rampur district administration's crackdown, Azam Khan gives poll boycott call

LUCKNOW: Perturbed over Rampur district administration’s crackdown on properties related to his dream projects including Ali Jauhar University, former cabinet minister and senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan has given a call for Lok Sabha poll boycott here on Friday.

Notably, in a major crackdown, Rampur District Magistrate Anjaney Singh got Urdu Gate, illegally constructed by his trust, demolished on March 6, 2019.

As per the official sources, a low beam gate – Urdu Gate -- was constructed on the main PWD road to Swar Tanda in Rampur approaching the private Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. Since the gate was allegedly constructed without due permission of the district administration and other authorities concerned, it was demolished on the basis of a report prepared by a team of officers who had conducted a probe into the matter following DM’s orders.

“Since the gate was a cause of inconvenience to the general public and it was built without administration’s approval on PWD land, we had to get it demolished,” said Rampur DM Anjaney Singh.

This was followed by action under which the administration took the government guest house and a powerhouse present on a university campus in its control.

Further, on DM’s orders, the district Unani hospital was shifted to a building of Madarsa –I- Alia which was reportedly being run illegally by Azam’s trust. The administration got around 22 rooms of Madarsa-I- Alia vacated and shifted the hospital there much to the chagrin of the SP stalwart.

His trust was running Rampur public School, in that property allegedly occupied by Azam’s trust illegally. Miffed over the actions, Azam Khan said: “We have taken unanimous decision to boycott the Lok Sabha elections because Rampur is in grip of fear. DM Anjaney Kumar Singh has created fear among the members of the minority community and SP workers. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav has also been informed about the issue,” said the SP leader and Rampur MLA.

"Local administration is action at the behest of state government. They have made the situation volatile similar to that of Jammu and Kashmir. In such a scenario, the impartial election can’t be conducted," claimed Azam reiterating the call for poll boycott.

While addressing the SP workers, Azam Khan, said: "A conspiracy has been hatched against the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and the local administration has started targeting the schools runs by the Jauhar trust.”

On the other, Rampur DM Anjaney Kumar Singh claimed that no institution was targeted. Denying the charges levelled by Azam and justifying demolition of Urdu Gate, the DM said it was constructed illegally, so it had to be brought down.

“Possession into the government guest house and the powerhouse station was taken because it's public property. The Unani hospital was relocated in renowned Islamic seminary Madarssa-I –Aliya so as to preserve the centuries-old Islamic culture,” said the DM adding that the hospital was being run from a dilapidated building.

BJP state spokesperson and party’s Rampur in charge, Dr Chandra Mohan dubbed it nothing but politics of blackmailing which Azam Khan was known for.