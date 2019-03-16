Home Nation

Army chief warns Pakistan terror groups of another military action if need arise

Referring to army action to destroy terror hideouts along the Myanmar border, General Rawat said the Indian Army would not let any terror organisation use Indian soil to carry out terror activities.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bipin Rawat

Army Chief Bipin Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Issuing a strong warning to cross border terror outfits, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, on Saturday, made it clear that Indian authorities would not shy away from resorting to strong military action against Pakistan based terror groups yet again if it failed to stop pushing terrorism into India.

General Rawat, who was in the state capital at the concluding ceremony of Medex-2019 the field medical exercises of ASEAN and ASEAN Plus countries— said terrorism on Indian soil would not be tolerated. He was speaking at the convention.

Claiming that Indian Army was fully prepared to take action against Pakistan if they meddled with the peace of India, the Army chief said the army was ready with the plan to take action against terror camps still active in Pakistan.

“In future also such strikes will continue. If atmosphere will be vitiated, we will act again,” he said adding that if needed, the army would take action in consonance of political decision irrespective of the ongoing elections.

“Elections do not impact Army’s action,” he stated. The army chief elaborated by saying that plan to target Lashkar camps was also ready and that the Indian army was capable of facing any challenge in the aftermath of airstrikes.

Referring to army action to destroy terror hideouts along the Myanmar border, General Rawat said the Indian Army would not let any terror organisation use Indian soil to carry out terror activities. On joint raids recently conducted by Indian and Myanmar armies on terror camps at the border, General Rawat said he couldn’t divulge the number of camps destroyed but this exercise would continue in future as well.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Army chief Bipin Rawat Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp