Beniwal's Rashtriya Loktantrik Party to contest all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan

Headed by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, the party that won three seats in the assembly elections last year is having discussions with other parties over an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 16th March 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 05:01 PM

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, formed ahead of the 2018 assembly elections in Rajasthan, is planning to contest all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"The RLP is trying to enter into an alliance with other parties and we will field candidates for all 25 Lok Sabha seats," Beniwal told reporters on Saturday.

He said discussions are on with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and other parties.

The RLP contested assembly elections without any alliance and had fielded candidates from over 50 seats.

"We not only won three seats, but got considerable votes and impacted the result on nearly two dozen seats," Beniwal, the former BJP leader, said.

In 2014, the BJP swept the polls in Rajasthan winning all 25 parliamentary seats.

