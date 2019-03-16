Home Nation

BJP sitting MP from Prayagraj Shyama Charan Gupta joins SP

According to SP leaders, Gupta visited the party office in Lucknow later in the day and met Yadav, after which he was allotted the ticket.

Published: 16th March 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LUCKNOW: In a major setback to the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party's sitting MP Shyama Charan Gupta from Prayagraj resigned and joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday.

Gupta will contest the general elections as an SP candidate from the Banda parliamentary constituency.

According to SP leaders, Gupta visited the party office in Lucknow later in the day and met Yadav, after which he was allotted the ticket.

It is said that Gupta was unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party over reports that he may be denied a ticket from the Prayagraj constituency, which he won in 2014.

Gupta had earlier contested the 2009 general elections as an SP candidate from Phulpur.

The SP, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are contesting the coming elections in an alliance.

The SP won five seats in the 2014 elections, while the BSP scored a nil.

The BJP-led NDA alliance had won 73 out of 80 seats in the state while the Congress had won two seats in the state.

The seven phased Lok Sabha elections is scheduled from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shyama Charan Gupta SP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp