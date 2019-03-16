Chhattisgarh: 8 killed after truck rams into SUV

By ANI

KONDAGAON: Eight people were killed while an individual sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kondagaon city on Friday night, police said.

The four-wheeler vehicle collided head-on with the truck that was coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 30, killing four women, two men, one minor girl and one child, including the car driver, on the spot.

Speaking to ANI, N Tekam, Kondagaon Collector, said, “Compensation of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the families of those who died and free medical treatment will be given to the injured."

Giving out more details about the case, the police officer informed that efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled the spot immediately after the incident.