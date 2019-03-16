Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: 8 killed after truck rams into SUV

Giving out more details about the case, the police officer informed that efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled the spot immediately after the incident.

Published: 16th March 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

KONDAGAON: Eight people were killed while an individual sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kondagaon city on Friday night, police said.

The four-wheeler vehicle collided head-on with the truck that was coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 30, killing four women, two men, one minor girl and one child, including the car driver, on the spot.

Speaking to ANI, N Tekam, Kondagaon Collector, said, “Compensation of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the families of those who died and free medical treatment will be given to the injured."

Giving out more details about the case, the police officer informed that efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled the spot immediately after the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh acident Road accident Road rage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp