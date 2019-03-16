Guaranteed minimum income scheme to be introduced if UPA comes to power: Rahul

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if elected to power, his party will introduce a scheme of guaranteed minimum income for the poor, which will go straight into their bank accounts.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Launching the Congress's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a rally in Uttarakhand, Gandhi said everyone earning below a certain level would be given a guaranteed minimum income, which would go straight into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

He added that India would be the first country in the world to introduce a scheme like this if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.