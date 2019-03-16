Home Nation

Guaranteed minimum income scheme to be introduced if UPA comes to power: Rahul

He added that India would be the first country in the world to introduce a scheme like this if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if elected to power, his party will introduce a scheme of guaranteed minimum income for the poor, which will go straight into their bank accounts.

Launching the Congress's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a rally in Uttarakhand, Gandhi said everyone earning below a certain level would be given a guaranteed minimum income, which would go straight into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

