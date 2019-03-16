Huge quantity of explosive substances seized in West Bengal's Bankura

By PTI

BANKURA: Police have seized a huge quantity of explosive substances and arrested one person in this connection in Bankura district, a senior police officer said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police, Koteswar Rao Nalabhat said a police team raided a house in Boga village on Friday night and seized the explosive substances.

The explosive substances include one quintal of ammonium nitrate, 800 electric detonators, 200 pieces of power gel explosives, the SP said.

Ammonium nitrate is used in making explosives. The police team also arrested Sitaram Mondal from whose house the explosive substances were seized.