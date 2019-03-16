If God cannot fulfill your wishes, how can an MP: Mahesh Sharma in Bulandshahr

By ANI

BULANDSHAHR: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Mahesh Sharma, while addressing a gathering here, asked how a Member of Parliament (MP) can fulfil wishes of people when God himself cannot.

Sharma, who was speaking at a rally in Bulanshahr on March 14, was heard saying: "The biggest fool is God. When God has sent us into the world, then it is his responsibility to arrange for our bread, cloth, house, employment, education for our children. Even today, people in other districts, including eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, do not get enough food. When the children go to school, they fill the stomach with mid-day meal, the rest are hungry. If the God who created us cannot fulfil your wishes then how could an MP?"

Sharma was addressing a public gathering on Thursday in Bhajan Lal temple in the city. He is also an MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.