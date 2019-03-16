Home Nation

India blasts Pakistan for 'rampant encroachment' of Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara land

The encroached lands were donated to Kartarpur Sahib by devotees such as late Maharaja Ranjeet Singh and others.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian and Pakistani officials during a bilateral talk meeting held in relation with the construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor that will connect pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib at Attari-Wagha Border in Attari Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has encroached on lands belonging to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in the name of developing a corridor for the convenience of pilgrims and has objected to most of the Indian proposals for the project, government officials said on Friday. They added that India “lambasted” Pakistan for its “double-speak” and strongly protested against the “rampant encroachment” demanding restoration of these lands to the holy gurdwara urgently, keeping in view the strong sentiments on the issue in India. 

The officials were part of the Indian delegation, which attended the first India-Pakistan meeting on Thursday to discuss the modalities for the proposed corridor linking Gurdaspur in Punjab with the Sikh shrine in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. “Pakistan has lived up to its old reputation of making false promises, making tall claims and delivering nothing. Its double-speak on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was exposed at the first meeting itself at Attari on Thursday,” an official said.

The encroached lands were donated to the Kartarpur Sahib by devouts such as late Maharaja Ranjeet Singh and others. “Lands owned by the gurdwara have been surreptitiously usurped by the government of Pakistan in the name of developing the corridor,” the official said. 

Pakistan wanted to restrict the duration of Kartarpur agreement to just two years, despite India making it clear that it is executing long-lasting and comprehensive facilities at the border by spending Rs 190 crore.

“Pakistan’s actual offer has turned out to be farcical and mere tokenism. There is a sea of difference between what Pakistan, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, had announced, and what they offered at the Attari meeting. Clearly, Pakistan is not interested in providing Indian pilgrims easy access to Kartarpur Sahib,” another official said.

Discord in the open at corridor meet
Indian officials, who attended the first meeting on Thursday to discuss the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, hit out at Pakistan for reneging on its promises and strongly protested against the “rampant encroachment” of gurdwara land in Kartarpur and demanded restoration of the plots in question at the earliest.

ALSO READ | Pakistan response on India's demands on Kartarpur Corridor inadequate: Amarinder Singh

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Corridor Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp