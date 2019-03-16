Interview|  Vivek Agnihotri on Urban Naxals, JNU, Fake news and Twitter trolls

By Online Desk

"Urban Naxals" are worse than terrorists. At least we know that terrorists come from across the border whereas the "Urban Naxals" are attacking the country from within, says filmmaker and author Vivek Agnihotri.

In an interview with the Express, he reiterated that Maoists have been carrying out this proxy war for the last 50 years and their objective has been to take down the state of India. He added that educational institutes, the media and bureaucracy are infested with 'Urban Naxals', an umbrella term coined by Agnihotri himself. "They wrote a document in 2004 called "Urban Perspective" and there they stated that to take down the state of India, one has to take down the cities of India. To do so, they have to take the activities to the urban areas by appointing people from those areas", he says.

Terming "Urban Naxals" as the enemy of the country, he added that everybody from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to Home Minister Rajnath Singh sees them as a threat to the idea of India.

Countering allegations on tweeting a doctored video of former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar, he said, "the onus is not on me. I am just a citizen of this country and not a news channel. I was just making a point". Watch the full interview to know about his stand on fake news, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Twitter trolls.