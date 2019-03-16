Home Nation

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes seeks headquarters in Delhi

This will promote the proper functioning of the Commission, including holding a range of other events in the new site.

NEW DELHI:  The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has approached the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for an independent headquarters in the capital in order to scale up its activities. 

The Commission has proposed the setting up of its headquarters in a plot on Rajendra Prasad road. Currently, it runs out of the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market area. Talks between the commission and the ministry are ongoing, said a senior NCST member. “We have envisioned it as the Tribal Bhawan where we can function more prominently and scale up the activities of the NCST.

This will promote the proper functioning of the Commission, including holding a range of other events in the new site. A dedicated space for a Commission will enable petitioners to approach it with more ease,” said A K Singh, secretary of the NCST. The Commission has also proposed setting up a tribal library and a tribal museum at the site. There are also proposals to conduct seminars on tribal affairs and other events.

