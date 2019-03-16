Policewoman shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Militants killed a woman Special Police Officer (SPO) on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

The terrorists shot dead Khushboo Jan from close range while she was on her home village, Vehil.

"She suffered critical bullet injuries around 2.40 p.m. and was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed," the police added.

A cordon and search operation was underway to trace the assailants.

SPOs are engaged by the state police on fixed monthly remuneration to fight militancy in the state. They are neither imparted training to handle firearms nor are weapons issued to them.

The SPOs represent the lowest rung of police officials below the state constabulary that is adequately trained to handle weapons and are also issued service weapons.