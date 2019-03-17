CBI arrests two senior Indian Forest Service officers for bribing environment ministry official in Arunachal

Home Nation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested two senior Indian Forest Service officers for allegedly bribing an environment ministry official, officials said Sunday.

Tarun Johri and D Gogoi, both chief conservators of the forest, posted in Arunachal Pradesh and Port Blair respectively, were arrested in a case of Rs 20,000 to the environment ministry official for getting a departmental work done.

It is alleged that some departmental service matter of Gogoi was pending in the ministry for which he sought help of his batchmate Johri, who was on a visit to Delhi, they said. Johri paid Rs 10,000 to the official on behalf of Gogoi to a ministry official who complained to his superior about the bribe, they said.

A case was registered and during the verification process by the CBI, Gogoi paid another Rs 10,000 to the official, they said. After successful verification, Johri was arrested Saturday, while Gogoi was nabbed Sunday, they said.

CBI Indian Forest Service Corruption Bribery

