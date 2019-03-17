Home Nation

Congress stakes Goa claim as CM Manohar Parrikar’s health worsens

While the BJP has 13 MLAs, three members each of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and GFP along with three independents are supporting the government.

Published: 17th March 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress on Saturday wrote to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and staked claim to form a government in the state, saying the BJP-led government was in a minority after the death of BJP MLA Francis D’Souza. Amid rumours about Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s deteriorating health, six MLAs in the Assembly have formed a separate group, a move that has fanned speculation regarding a new chief minister.

The leader of opposition in the Goa Assembly, Chandrakant Kavalekar, wrote, “We anticipate that numbers of the BJP may further dwindle.” It led to rapid political developments in the state and six members of the Assembly formed a new group under the leadership of Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijai Sardesai.   

After the death of D’Souza in February, three seats are vacant in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The Congress, which originally had 16 members, now has 14 MLAs in the House after two of its members resigned to join the BJP. 

While the BJP has 13 MLAs, three members each of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and GFP along with three independents are supporting the government. The House has a single NCP member who is supporting the Congress.

While Sardesai said the CM’s health had “deteriorated”, but he was “stable”, sources close to the Parrikar family said that he had slipped into a coma. Sources at the chief minister’s residence confirmed that 30 oxygen cylinders were brought there in the morning. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar Goa Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp