India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar: PM Modi condoles death of Goa CM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister," PM Modi said Sunday, paying his condolences after the demise of Goa CM and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters," Modi wrote via his Twitter handle.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress," he added.

"India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India’s security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen," the PM further wrote.

"In the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the nation has lost a true patriot," BJP president Amit Shah said, remembering him as a leader who dedicated his life to the country and ideology.

Shah said Parrikar has shown how a BJP worker "even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last".

Shah said, "Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessly dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji's commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary. He will always be remembered for his contributions as India's defence minister and as CM of Goa.

"The entire BJP," he said, "stands firmly with Parrikar's family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas (workers) and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he tweeted.

Parrikar died on Sunday following a long illness.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condoled his demise and said his contribution in making the armed forces a lean and mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled.

Terming him a sincere, honest and sensitive political activist, Sitharaman said she learnt a lot from Parrikar.

"Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest and sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled," she tweeted.

Smriti Irani said on Twitter: "A leader, a mentor, a friend- Parrikar Sir meant all that & more to my family. But then every Goan can say the same for that was the persona of Manohar Parrikar. He taught me dignity in the face of adversity, loyalty in tough times & perseverance so that determined goals are met."

Parrikar headed the defence ministry from November 2014 to March 2017.