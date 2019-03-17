'Main bhi Chowkidar': PM Narendra Modi changes name on Twitter, others follow

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A day after launching the "Main Bhi Chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" campaign on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday changed the handle name his Twitter account to "Chowkidar Narendra Modi".

In a matter of minutes, BJP president Amit Shah followed suit and also changed his account name to "Chowkidar Amit Shah".

Updated Twitter accounts of BJP ministers. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, J.P. Nadda, Harsh Vardhan and Dharmendra Pradhan have also followed their leaders in changing their names on Twitter accounts.

This changing of names comes after a war of words on Twitter between the Congress and the BJP.

BJP has also released a series of videos promoting the campaign with the tag line 'Chowkidar phir se'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a unique campaign 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' video trying to take potshots at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his personal attack against him.

"Your Chowkidar (custodian) is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone," the Prime Minister tweeted releasing the video on his Twitter handle.

Mr Gandhi has used the line 'Chowkidar chor hae (Watchman is the thief)' to take forward his campaign against the Prime Minister on Rafale aircraft deal with France.

(With inputs from agencies.)