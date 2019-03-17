Manohar Parrikar was one of Goa's favourite sons: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and other Congress ministers condoled the death of Goa CM and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.
NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Sunday condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and described him as "one of Goa's favourite sons".
He said Parrikar was respected and admired across party lines and had bravely battled his illness for over a year.
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief(sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter.
The Congress on its official Twitter handle also said: "We condole the passing of former Union Minister & Chief Minister @manoharparrikar. We hope that his family finds strength in their moment of grief."
Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter: "My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace."
My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar ji, Chief Minister of Goa. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace."
Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar ji, Chief Minister of Goa. My heartfelt condolences to his family members..May his soul rest in peace.— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 17, 2019
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Sad to learn about the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar, CM of Goa. He was a cordial man, who was admired across party lines. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."
Parrikar died at his private residence near here Sunday. He was 63.
The BJP stalwart's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days.