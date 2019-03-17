Home Nation

Manohar Parrikar was one of Goa's favourite sons: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot and other Congress ministers condoled the death of Goa CM and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Sunday condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and described him as "one of Goa's favourite sons".

He said Parrikar was respected and admired across party lines and had bravely battled his illness for over a year.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief(sic)," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle also said: "We condole the passing of former Union Minister & Chief Minister @manoharparrikar. We hope that his family finds strength in their moment of grief."

Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter: "My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar ji, Chief Minister of Goa. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace."

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Sad to learn about the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar, CM of Goa. He was a cordial man, who was admired across party lines. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Parrikar died at his private residence near here Sunday. He was 63.

The BJP stalwart's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days.

