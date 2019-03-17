Home Nation

Masood Azhar matter will be resolved, says Chinese Ambassador to India

On March 13, China had blocked a proposal by the US, the UK and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before the UNSC committee.

Published: 17th March 2019 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Sunday said he is "optimistic" that the matter pertaining to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar being designated as a 'global terrorist' will be resolved and his country has put "only a technical hold" on it before a UN Security Council committee.

Talking to ANI, Luo said, "Regarding Masood Azhar, we fully understand and we fully believe this matter. We understand India's concerns and are optimistic this matter will be resolved."

"This matter (of putting Masood Azhar on UNSC 1267 sanctions committee list) will be resolved; this is only a technical hold which means there is time for continued consultations. It will be resolved, believe me," he asserted.

"After Wuhan summit last year, the two-way cooperation is on right and fast track. We are so satisfied with that cooperation and I am quite optimistic about future cooperation," he added.

On March 13, China had blocked a proposal by the US, the UK and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before the UNSC committee.

A day after, Beijing had defended its technical block on the proposal, saying it needed "more time" as it is "conducting a comprehensive and in-depth review" on the listing request put forth by the countries.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang had told reporters at a regular briefing said that it will continue "coordinating" with all the relevant parties to find a "lasting solution" to the issue if it is to be resolved in a "responsible and sustainable way."

READ| India will be 'patient' with China for 'as long as it takes' to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist

"The 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council has clear criteria for the procedures to list terrorist organizations or individuals. China is conducting a comprehensive and in-depth review on the listing request put forth by the relevant countries. We still need more time and that is why we decided to put a technical hold on it," Lu had said.

"It complies with the rules of procedure of the 1267 Committee. We hope that relevant actions taken by the 1267 Committee will help countries concerned to settle their issues through dialogue and consultation and avoid adding more complex factors to regional peace and stability. China will continue its communication and coordination with all relevant parties in a constructive and responsible way to properly settle this issue," he had said.

"By putting a technical hold on the listing of Masood at the 1267 Committee, China aims to get more time for the Committee to review this issue and for all parties to engage in consultations and create a favourable atmosphere. In the long run, it will help ease tension and maintain stability in the region," Lu had remarked.

"If this issue is to be resolved fundamentally and in a sustainable way, we need a solution agreed by all. China will continue to step up communication and coordination with all relevant parties including India to properly settle this issue," he had said.

India had expressed disappointment over the development but vowed to continue to pursue "all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens" are brought to justice.

The United States had also said that the failure to designate Azhar as a global terrorist "runs counter" to Washington and Beijing's goal of regional stability and peace.

For the fourth time in the last ten years, China had blocked the proposal to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, despite his outfit carrying out the ghastly Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would have led to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on travel and keeping weapons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese Ambassador Masood Azhar Luo Zhaohui Jaish-e-Mohammad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp