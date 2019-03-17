Masood Azhar matter will be resolved, says Chinese Ambassador to India

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Sunday said he is "optimistic" that the matter pertaining to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar being designated as a 'global terrorist' will be resolved and his country has put "only a technical hold" on it before a UN Security Council committee.

Talking to ANI, Luo said, "Regarding Masood Azhar, we fully understand and we fully believe this matter. We understand India's concerns and are optimistic this matter will be resolved."

"This matter (of putting Masood Azhar on UNSC 1267 sanctions committee list) will be resolved; this is only a technical hold which means there is time for continued consultations. It will be resolved, believe me," he asserted.

"After Wuhan summit last year, the two-way cooperation is on right and fast track. We are so satisfied with that cooperation and I am quite optimistic about future cooperation," he added.

On March 13, China had blocked a proposal by the US, the UK and France, among others, to enlist Azhar as a global terrorist before the UNSC committee.

A day after, Beijing had defended its technical block on the proposal, saying it needed "more time" as it is "conducting a comprehensive and in-depth review" on the listing request put forth by the countries.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang had told reporters at a regular briefing said that it will continue "coordinating" with all the relevant parties to find a "lasting solution" to the issue if it is to be resolved in a "responsible and sustainable way."

"The 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council has clear criteria for the procedures to list terrorist organizations or individuals. China is conducting a comprehensive and in-depth review on the listing request put forth by the relevant countries. We still need more time and that is why we decided to put a technical hold on it," Lu had said.

"It complies with the rules of procedure of the 1267 Committee. We hope that relevant actions taken by the 1267 Committee will help countries concerned to settle their issues through dialogue and consultation and avoid adding more complex factors to regional peace and stability. China will continue its communication and coordination with all relevant parties in a constructive and responsible way to properly settle this issue," he had said.

"By putting a technical hold on the listing of Masood at the 1267 Committee, China aims to get more time for the Committee to review this issue and for all parties to engage in consultations and create a favourable atmosphere. In the long run, it will help ease tension and maintain stability in the region," Lu had remarked.

"If this issue is to be resolved fundamentally and in a sustainable way, we need a solution agreed by all. China will continue to step up communication and coordination with all relevant parties including India to properly settle this issue," he had said.

India had expressed disappointment over the development but vowed to continue to pursue "all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens" are brought to justice.

The United States had also said that the failure to designate Azhar as a global terrorist "runs counter" to Washington and Beijing's goal of regional stability and peace.

For the fourth time in the last ten years, China had blocked the proposal to designate Azhar as a global terrorist, despite his outfit carrying out the ghastly Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

A global terrorist tag under the UN's 1267 committee would have led to a freeze on Azhar's assets and a ban on travel and keeping weapons.