One killed, three injured in landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

By IANS

JAMMU: One person was killed and three others injured on Sunday in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

A landslide hit the Khari-Mahoo road in Khari tehsil of the district in the morning, police said.

Landslides and treacherous road conditions in this mountainous district often result in casualties both on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and the link roads.

On Saturday, 11 persons were killed when a passenger vehicle fell into a deep gorge after the driver lost control over the wheel on the Chanderkote-Ramgarh link road of the district.