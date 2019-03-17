Home Nation

Out on bail, Manju Verma calls on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; draws opposition flak

Verma, who had stepped down as the social welfare minister in August last year, following allegations of close links between her husband and Brajesh Thakur in Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal.

Published: 17th March 2019 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Manju Verma

Former Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday drew flak from the opposition RJD-Congress combine over the visit to his official residence by former state minister Manju Verma, who is out on bail in an Arms Act case.

Verma, who had stepped down as the social welfare minister in August last year, following allegations of close links between her husband and Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal, was granted bail in the case lodged at the Cheria Bariyarpur police station of Begusarai district by the Patna High Court earlier this week.

The case was lodged upon recovery of a huge cache of ammunition from her residence by a CBI team, which was conducting a raid in connection with the shelter home scandal.

Verma, a sitting MLA from Cheria Bariyarpur, was suspended from the JD(U), headed by the chief minister in November last year after the Supreme Court took exception to her evading arrest.

"The chief minister has always adopted a holier than thou attitude with regard to corruption cases against leaders of our party. Now he should explain his respect for a person undergoing trial in a serious case," RJD national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh told reporters here.

His comment was in reference to Kumar breaking his alliance with the RJD in 2017, following allegations of corruption against his then deputy Tejashwi Yadav whose father and party supremo Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

"The JD(U) chief is jittery over losing his grip over the Lav-Kush combine he had cultivated, comprising his own caste group Kurmi and the numerically superior Koeris. But his efforts would be of no avail as Koeris have come with the mahagathbandhan en bloc since RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha is by our side," the RJD veteran said.

Verma belongs to the Koeri caste and she has been alleging that she was "framed in the case" since she was a "woman belonging to a backward class".

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra also criticised the chief minister over the development and asked: "what message is Nitish Kumar trying to send across by meeting a leader suspended from his party on account of involvement in a serious criminal case at the time of elections".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manju Verma Nitish Kumar Brajesh Thakur Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Scandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp