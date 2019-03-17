Home Nation

Senior journalist Darryl D'Monte dies at 74

In a career spanning several decades, he served as the resident editor of Mumbai editions of The Times of India and The Indian Express

Published: 17th March 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Darryl D'Monte

Besides a career in journalism, D'monte had a keen interest in environmental issues and took some initiatives for the cause. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior journalist and environmental activist Darryl D'Monte, who worked with leading English dailies, died at a hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness, a family friend said on Sunday.

He was 74.

D'Monte was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra sometime back where he breathed his last on Saturday evening, his friend said.

In a career spanning several decades, he served as the resident editor of Mumbai editions of The Times of India and The Indian Express, he said.

Besides a career in journalism, he had a keen interest in environmental issues and took some initiatives for the cause, he added.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Jairam Ramesh expressed grief over D'Monte's demise and appreciated his work towards environmental issues.

Ramesh said he knew D'Monte very well for over three decades.

"He was among India's earliest environmental journalists and became one of the most eminent of them," the former environment and forest minister said.

"His writings, I know, had considerable influence on government policy. He combined passion with solid research. He mentored a number of youngsters in the field of environmental journalism. He and I disagreed at times but retained great fondness for each other," he said.

The minister said he was sure D'Monte will continue to inspire those committed towards ensuring an ecologically sustainable growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darryl D'Monte

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp