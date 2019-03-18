142 per cent jump in assets of 153 MPs re-elected in 2014

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The average assets of 153 MPs who were re-elected in 2014 grew by 142 per cent, averaging Rs 13.32 crore per MP, with Shatrughan Sinha, Pinaki Mishra and Supriya Sule sharing the top honours.

According to Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), average asset growth for 153 MPs in five years (from 2009 to 2014) was Rs 7.81 crore. The independent public research groups compared financial details submitted by 153 MPs who were re-elected in 2014.

The study found that average assets of these MPs in 2009 was Rs 5.50 crore which more than doubled to Rs 13.32 crore. Among the MPs, the highest rise of Rs 116.73 crore was made by Shatrughan Sinha, who was with the BJP. In 2009, his assets were around Rs 15 crore which went up to Rs 131 crore in 2014.

Pinaki Mishra of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) showed an increase of Rs 107 crore in his assets, to Rs 137 crore in 2014.

The third highest jump was made by Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) whose assets climbed from Rs 51 crore in 2009 to Rs 113 crore in 2014.

Among the top 10 high net worth MPs were Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at number 6 and Varun Gandhi of the BJP in the 10th slot. Gandhi had shown his assets to be only Rs 4 crore in 2009 which jumped to Rs 35 crore in 2014.

At the party level, 72 BJP MPs showed an average jump of Rs 7.54 crore while 28 Congress MPs had an average rise of Rs 6.35 crore in their assets. Among top leaders, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's assets went up from Rs 2 crore in 2009 to Rs 7 crore in 2014.