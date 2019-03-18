Home Nation

An able administrator and an intellectual: Tamil Nadu Governor on Parrikar

'Parrikar was endowed with impeccable integrity, administrative ability and a charismatic personality,' he said.

Published: 18th March 2019

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (1955-2019). (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Monday condoled the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, and described him as "a gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual." Purohit expressed shock and grief over the former Defence Minister's demise.

Parrikar (63) died on Sunday evening at his residence in Goa after battling pancreatic cancer for over a year.

"A gentleman to the core, an able administrator and an intellectual in his own right, Shri Manohar Parrikarji combined in himself the qualities of simplicity, sagacity and magnanimity," Purohit said in his message.

Parrikar was endowed with "impeccable integrity, administrative ability and a charismatic personality he acquitted himself creditably both as the chief minister of Goa and as India's Defence Minister," he said.

"His demise is a great loss to the nation. I convey my deep condolences and pray to the Almighty God to rest his soul in peace," Purohit added.

