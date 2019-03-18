Goa Speaker Pramod Sawant likely to emerge as Manohar Parrikar's successor: Sources

Home Nation

Sawant is a young and dynamic leader who was trusted by Parrikar with the Speaker's job in the house where defection is a usual thing.

Published: 18th March 2019 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Goa legislative assembly speaker Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Speaker of the Goa Assembly and BJP leader Pramod Sawant is likely to emerge as the successor of state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who died on Sunday.

Sawant is a young and dynamic leader who was trusted by Parrikar with the Speaker's job in the house where defection is a usual thing. But, more than that, while he was bedridden, Parrikar always used to send Sawant to attend various public functions in his own place. 

This shows the trust Parrikar had in him and the latter is likely to be chosen as the next CM, said a senior Goa BJP leader requesting anonymity.

Sawant represents Sanqelim constituency from central Goa. He also enjoys support from both Hindus and Catholics in the state, the BJP leader added.

Sawant is a medical practitioner by profession and had completed his Masters in Social Work after finishing graduation in Ayurveda. Hence, by education as well as appeal, he is closest to Parrikar amongst the current lot in state BJP, the leader said.

Apart from Sawant, names of health minister Vishwajeet Rane and PWD minister Vijay Sardesai too are making rounds. 

Vishwajeet is son of former Goa CM and Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane who joined BJP before assembly elections, while Sardesai is the leader of Goa Forward Party (GFP) who has now formed a group of six members in the state legislature increasing his bargaining power.

Sudin Dhavalikar, leader of Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) that has 3 members in Goa Assembly, too is trying hard to be the next CM. However, the party's lost credibility and his closeness with Sanatan Sanstha are his weaknesses, sources have said. 

