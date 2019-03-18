Home Nation

Goa's Shigmo festival cancelled in wake of Manohar Parrikar's death

Shigmo is a week-long pre-Holi festivity celebrated by Hindus, whose style of celebration is similar to a carnival.

Published: 18th March 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 04:03 PM

Holi,Colours, gulaal

For representational purposes only. (P Ravindra Babu | EPS)

By IANS

PANAJI: The Goa Tourism Department on Monday cancelled the traditional Shigmo festivities, scheduled to be held from March 21, in view of the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday.

State Tourism Director Sanjiv Gadkar said the festivities were cancelled as a mark of respect and for the observance of mourning which has been declared due to the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The state government on Sunday declared a one-day holiday (Monday) and a seven day official mourning following the former Defence Minister's death after a protracted battle with pancreatic cancer.

Shigmo is a week-long pre-Holi festivity celebrated by Hindus, whose style of celebration is similar to a carnival and is considered a big draw for tourists visiting the coastal state.

