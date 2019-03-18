Home Nation

Liquor bottles put activists on a warpath with Chhattisgarh government

Liquor ban was among the key poll planks of the Congress, ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections – 2018.

Published: 18th March 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Liquor ban was among the key poll planks of the Congress, ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections – 2018.

But Bhupesh Baghel government’s recent decision on distribution and sale of liquor in plastic bottles even as three committees are looking into possibilities of total prohibition has alarmed both the environmentalists and health experts. 

Environmental agencies question as to how approval was given to sell liquor in plastic satchets without any scientific research on the possible impact of plastic.

Social activist Uchit Sharma, who plans to file a PIL cited the case of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the High Court, hearing a case, saying “Those states assured that liquor will only be sold or stored in glass bottles and not plastic ones.”

Officials say there is an acute shortage of glass. 

“Plastic bottles will be replaced to the extent it can be. We are not the first state to use plastic bottles for liquor,” special secretary (Excise dept) A P Tripathi, said. 

“There’s a risk of neuro-muscular disability. Poly-hydrocarbon of the plastic disintegrates and the risks magnify if liquor is stored for long in such containers,” Dr Devendra Naik, a surgical gastroenterologist and liver transplant surgeon, said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp