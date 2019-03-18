Home Nation

Lok Sabha Polls: NDA leads the race to hire choppers in Bihar for its star campaigners 

For the 2019 campaign, the BJP plans to hire 15 to 17 choppers, the JDU four to six, the LJP two, the Congress five to six and the RJD two to three.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary constituencies, more than 30 choppers — apart from six to eight-seater private helicopters — are likely to be hired by different political parties for Lok Sabha electioneering after March 18.

In 2014, 24 choppers were hired by all parties from April 6 to May 12, including seven by the BJP.

“More than 900 sorties were recorded by choppers alone (in 2014), using different base locations in the state,” an airport official said on the condition of anonymity.

For the 2019 campaign, the BJP plans to hire 15 to 17 choppers, the JDU four to six, the LJP two, the Congress five to six and the RJD two to three.

FOLLOW OUR LOK SABHA POLL COVERAGE HERE

A leader of a national party said between Rs 260,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per hour is being demanded by private operators for fuel and rentals, besides airport parking charges of Rs 15,000 per night.

Sources said around 17 choppers will be hired by the NDA’s star campaigners.

Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai said the party’s headquarters will decide and hire the choppers depending upon the need and flow of star campaigners.

“As of now, no confirmation on the exact number of choppers hired is available with us,” he said.

Patna Airport Director Rajendra Kumar Lahuria recently said that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had directed that designated parking bays for six permanent commercial services at JPNIA would not be disturbed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP RJD JDU LJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp