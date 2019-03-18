Home Nation

Looking back at BJP-MGP relationship in Goa and rise of Manohar Parrikar

Though BJP started fielding candidates in Goa since 1990, the success eluded them. In 1994 the party could win first four seats in Goa assembly.

Published: 18th March 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (1955-2019). (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was the sole party to represent Hindus till 1989 and the BJP wasn't really willing to grow at the expense of the age-old party by leading a division of Hindu votes in Goa. However, a chance interaction between Manohar Parrikar and the then union minister MGP's Ramakant Khalap changed the course.

Parrikar - who was the RSS man in charge of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Goa back then - was planning an extensive signature campaign to appeal Centre to clear the way for the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

During that phase, he happened to meet Khalap and shared the idea. Khalap, who was the minister in V P Singh cabinet,  expressed his inability to sign any such petition saying that if he signs it India's oil supply would immediately stop. 

"That was the moment of awakening for us," Parrikar used to describe later.

"We were fearing divide in Hindu votes and hence had avoided fielding BJP candidates in Goa till then. But, once we realised the hollowness of their principles, we started fielding candidates and soon BJP emerged as a significant force in Goa politics," Parrikar had said more than once while describing the rise of BJP in Goa.

Though BJP started fielding candidates in Goa since 1990, the success eluded them. In 1994 the party could win first four seats in Goa assembly. Parrikar was part of that first batch of BJP MLAs in Goa.

His studious approach helped him expose several wrong things in Goa politics which won him the post of leader of opposition in 1999.

The turn of events in local politics made him Chief Minister in 2000. In 2002 he helped his party to emerge as the largest single party and become Chief Minister yet again. In 2005 defection of four MLAs pulled down Parrikar government and he also lost 2007 elections. However, he bounced back in 2012 to win a complete majority.

The MGP on the other had witnessed a steady decline in support through all these years and due to unmindful tie-ups with notorious players in state politics also saw an erosion of people's trust in the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Parrikar BJP MGP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp