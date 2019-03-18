Home Nation

New CM to be sworn in Monday: Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar

'The decision on chief ministerial candidate is yet to be taken. But the picture will be clear by 2 pm,' the state party chief said.

Published: 18th March 2019 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said there would be clarity on who would be the state's new chief minister by 2 pm Monday.

Tendulkar said this after meeting Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at a hotel near here over the issue.

Hectic political activities are on in the coastal state to select the new chief minister after the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar Sunday.

"The decision on chief ministerial candidate is yet to be taken. But the picture will be clear by 2 pm," Tendulkar said, adding that the new chief minister would be sworn in after 3 pm Monday.

Tendulkar met Gadkari along with Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, who is a contender for the top post.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari met ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs led by Sudin Dhavalikar and BJP legislator Vishwajit Rane.

Dhavalikar and Rane are also aspirants for the chief minister's post, BJP sources said. Sawant and Rane are front- runners, they added.

Meetings held on Sunday night by the BJP and its alliance partners the Goa Forward Party, the MGP and independents - remained inconclusive.

Gadkari again held talks Monday morning with leaders of the BJP and MGP to finalise Parrikar's successor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa chief minister Goa new chief minister New Goa CM Manohar Parrikar BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp