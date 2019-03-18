Home Nation

Remove ‘adverse' remarks from Annual Performance Report of Haryana babu Ashok Khemka: HC

Khemka posted as principal secretary of the state sports department had asked the court to expunge the remarks made by Haryana CM in his Annual Confidential Report as it hampered his promotion.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a major relief to senior Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka, Punjab and Haryana High Court today ordered to expunge the ‘adverse’ remarks made by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal  Khattar in his annual performance appraisal report 2016-17, after he moved the court for its removal in January this year.

Khemka the 1991 batch IAS officer who is presently posted as principal secretary of the state sports department, in his plea had asked the court to expunge the remarks made by the CM in his Annual Confidential Report (ACR) as it hampered his chances of elevation to a next level.

High court had also issued notice for the same to Haryana government last month on Khemka’s plea following which the verdict was pronounced today.

In Khemka’s ACR report of 2016-17, Haryana Chief Secretary DS Dhesi had rated him 8.22 out of 10. Then Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Anil Vij, who is Khemka’s reviewing authority, had rated him 9.92 out of 10 for ‘overall grading on attributes’ by observing that “Ashok Khemka has shown excellent achievement under severe constraints.

But on December 31, 2017 Chief Minister Khattar who is the appraisal accepting authority, rated Khemka 9 out of 10 which is outstanding. However, he wrote that Vij’s report on Khemka is ‘slightly exaggerated’.

It was these remarks of Khattar that would have affected Khemka's elevation to the next level for the post of additional secretary at the Centre. As per rules, only twenty per cent officers of a particular batch are considered for a higher scale and in such a scenario, Khattar’s remarks would have worked against him.

Khemka had earlier faced the wrath of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for cancelling a land deal between DLF and Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. He has been transferred almost 52 times in his career spanning over 27 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Khemka Haryana IAS officer Annual Performance Report Manohar Lal Khattar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp