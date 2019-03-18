Home Nation

Soldier killed, four others injured in Pakistan firing on LoC in Rajouri

Around 5.30 am, the Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to shelling mortars bombs and firing of small arms along the LoC in Sunderbani Sector.

Published: 18th March 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu.(FILE | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An Army jawan was killed and four others were injured when the Pakistan army violated ceasefire for a second day Monday, resorting to heavy mortar shelling and firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked firing about 05:30 hours targeting the LoC area in the Sunderbani Sector with mortar bombs and small arms, a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated effectively, he said.

"In the incident, rifleman Karamjeet Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries," the spokesman said, adding four other soldiers were injured and condition of two of them was critical.

The 24-year-old deceased rifleman belonged to Janer village, under Dharam Kot Tehsil in Moga district of Punjab and he is survived by his parents, he said.

The defence spokesman paid tribute to Singh describing him as a brave and sincere soldier.

"The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty."

As per officials, the causality was caused in the Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Keri Battal forward area in the Sunderbani sector.

On Sunday too, the sector was targeted by the Pakistan Army in unprovoked ceasefire violation.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations, numbering 2,936 by Pakistani troops, in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the pact during flag meetings between the two sides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp