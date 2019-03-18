Union Cabinet condoles demise of Manohar Parrikar, terms him 'CM of commoners'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Monday condoled the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he will be remembered for his simplicity and as an exceptional administrator.

After observing a two-minute silence, the Cabinet also passed a resolution which said, in his death, the country has lost an able administrator who was affectionately called the "chief minister of commoners."

"Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator. His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernization of India's Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex-Servicemen will never be forgotten," the resolution read.

Whenever a senior leader of any political party or a minister passes away, the Union Cabinet meets to condole the demise.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, a former defence minister who had been battling pancreatic cancer for over a year, died at his private residence near Panaji on Sunday.

He was 63.

Officially, he was described to be suffering from a pancreatic ailment.