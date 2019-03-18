Home Nation

Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy passes away at 79

He had immortalised the character of Tenyda in the film 'Charmurti' which became a major hit in the 1980s.

Veteran actor Chinmoy Roy. (Photo| YouTube screen grab)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Veteran Bengali actor Chinmoy Roy, known for his portrayal of comic characters has died of cardiac arrest, family sources said Monday.

He was 79. Roy is survived by his son and daughter. His wife actress Jui Banerjee had died a few years back. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, acclaimed actors Soumitra Chatterjee and Aparna Sen have condoled his death.

Roy died at his Salt Lake residence at around 10:20 pm Sunday. Expressing grief over his death, the chief minister tweeted, "saddened at the passing away of noted actor Chinmoy Roy.

From the character of Tenyda to his performance in 'Basanta Bilap', from 'Mouchak' to 'Galpo Holeo Sotti', his acting has mesmerised everybody. "My condolences to his family and countless admirers," she said.

Chatterjee, who was Roy's co-actor in many films, described him as a "powerful" actor whose potential was "not fully utilised" by the industry.

Actress-director Aparna Sen, who had acted with Roy in 'Basanta Bilap' and other films said, "one after another people belonging to our era are leaving us.

But it has to be accepted. "Sen recalled that Roy, who was jovial by nature, had become a loner after his wife's death.

Born in Kumilla district in present day Bangladesh in 1940, Roy had started his career in Bengali films in the 60s and became indispensable to the film makers for his portrayal of comic characters retaining the very essence of Bengaliness.

He was noticeable along with big names such as Soumitra Chatterjee and Rabi Ghosh in films like 'Basanta Bilap' and 'Dhonni Meye'.

Roy was cast by Satyajit Ray in a small role in children's fantasy 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne'. He had immortalised the character of Tenyda in the film 'Charmurti' which became a major hit in the 1980s.

