12-year-old Dalit girl found beheaded in MP was gang-raped by her brothers and uncle before death

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days after a 12-year-old Dalit girl was found beheaded close to her village in Sagar district, the police investigations have brought to the fore a ghastly saga, which is bound to send shivers down anyone’s spine.

The police probe has revealed that the girl that contrary to her family’s allegations, was not kidnapped and murdered by a Kurmi community family which had enmity with her kin over a land dispute.

Instead, it was her uncle and three real brothers (who had alleged the role of Kurmi family in the crime) who gang-raped and then beheaded the victim, before dumping her body close to her village.

Investigations based on grilling of the three arrested accused, including the deceased girl’s two brothers and uncle Banshilal, revealed that the girl wasn’t allowed to go to school on Wednesday, but was instead abducted by her eldest brother Ramlal and brought to uncle Banshilal’s house in the same Belakhedi village in Banda town of Sagar district.

She was first raped by eldest brother aged 22 years, after which two other siblings aged 19 and 17 years also raped her taking turns. Subsequently, uncle aged around 40 years also raped the minor. The autopsy report of the girl’s body has revealed that the accused also did an unnatural sexual act with her.

After being gang-raped by her three brothers and uncle, the 12-year-old was beheaded by the accused with a sickle, as she threatened to report the matter to the police.

Entire horror unfolded before the girl’s aunt, who didn’t save her niece but instead helped her husband and nephews in concocting a story to attempt false implication of another family from the same village in the crime.

Investigations have also revealed that the eldest of three brothers had raped sister in the past also and threatened to kill her if she made the matter public.

According to Sagar district police superintendent Amit Sanghi, three of the four accused, including the deceased girl’s uncle and her two brothers have been arrested, while raids are being conducted to nab the prime accused who is her eldest brother.

“We’ll also make the girl’s aunt accused in the case, as she helped the other accused in the crime,” said Sanghi.

The minor’s headless body was found close to Belakhedi village in Banda town of Sagar district at around 7 pm on Thursday, just around six-seven hours after her family reported that she had not returned from school since Wednesday.