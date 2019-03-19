Home Nation

BJP drops all 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh candidates

The announcement underscores the BJP's bid to wrest its lost territory back from the Congress, which handed it a massive defeat in the assembly polls last year.

Published: 19th March 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Party Flag

BJP Party Flag. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major decision, the BJP Tuesday announced it will drop its all 10 incumbent MPs from Chhattisgarh and replace them with new faces in the Lok Sabha polls, a decision that comes in the wake of the party's drubbing in the recent assembly elections.

BJP General Secretary and in-charge for party affairs in the state, Anil Jain, made the announcement as the BJP's Central Election Committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders, met here to deliberate over its candidates for the polls.

"We have decided to fight the elections with new candidates and new zeal," Jain told reporters.

The Congress had won 68 seats, reducing the tally of the BJP, which was in power in the state for 15 years, to a mere 15. The difference in the vote share of the two parties was a huge 10 per cent. The BJP is also considering not to field any family member of these sitting MPs, sources said.

If the party indeed adopts this criterion, the likely candidature of former chief minister Raman Singh, whose son Abhishek Singh is a sitting Member of Parliament, will also be in question.

