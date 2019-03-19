Home Nation

BJP MLA makes personal remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati

Baria MLA Surendra Singh, who has made controversial remarks in the past as well, was reacting to a comment Mayawati made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that he lived in a royal manner.

Published: 19th March 2019 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati,BSP

'Colouring hair at the age of 60 to look young is shaukeen, ' the MLA said. BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Hitting another low this election season, a BJP MLA Tuesday commented on the colour of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's hair and the facials he claims she gets every day.

Baria MLA Surendra Singh, who has made controversial remarks in the past as well, was reacting to a comment Mayawati made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that he lived in a royal manner.

"She gets a facial every day. The person who herself gets a facial daily is telling our leader that he is 'shaukeen'," the MLA said, using a Hind word that suggests vanity.

"Wearing clean clothes is not being 'shaukeen'. Colouring hair at the age of 60 to look young is 'shaukeen'. Her hair has turned grey but she colours it black," Singh said.

In her tweet earlier, Mayawati had said, "The person who lives life in a royal manner, as against the principle of simple living and high thinking, had portrayed himself as a 'chaiwallah' (tea seller) in the last Lok Sabha elections for votes."

"Now he is declaring himself a chowkidar (watchman) with pomp and show for votes in the elections. The country is really changing!" she said.

Later, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav came out in support of the BSP leader, tweeting, "Mayawatiji has spent her life fighting the privileged who want to keep us in our place and submit to their will. They want women to follow what they prescribe."

"The BJP represents the past and wants us to return to it. We fight for a better future. It's time for `mahaparivartan' (a big change)," Akhilesh Yadav added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi BJP MLA BSP Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | (File | PTI)
PM must stop thinking people are fools, says Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Gallery
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey, Chennai and Bengaluru are among the cheapest places to live. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai one of the cheapest places to live, Singapore the costliest
 

Chhetri to Kohli: Glad I didn't become a cricketer. Can't be carrying that around. | EPS
Tale of two captains: Sunil Chhetri meets Virat Kohli
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp