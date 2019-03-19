Home Nation

ED attaches 13 assets in J&K in terror funding probe against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

Mohammad Shafi Shah is lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital in connection with an alleged terror funding case.

Published: 19th March 2019

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday said it has attached 13 assets located in Jammu and Kashmir in a terror financing case against Pakistan-based terrorist Syed Salahuddin, the chief of the globally banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties worth Rs 1.22 crore, which it said belonged to one Mohammad Shafi Shah, a resident of Bandipora, and six other residents of the state who allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

The ED said it filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Action (UAPA).

"Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the most active terror outfit in Kashmir, has been responsible for funding terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Headed by Syed Salahuddin, its self-styled commander based out of Rawalpindi in Pakistan, it funds terrorism on Indian soil through monies organised by a trust called JKART (Jammu and Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) in alleged connivance with ISI and other Pakistan-based entities," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

It said probe found that "terror funds" were being sent to India through hawala and other channels.

Shah is lodged in the Tihar jail in the national capital in connection with an alleged terror funding case, it said.

