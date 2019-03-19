Home Nation

First arrest in Mumbai bridge collapse case, BMC to repair dilapidated structures

This is the first arrest made in the case.

Published: 19th March 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A foot overbridge in Mumbai collapsed last week leading to the deaths of 6 citizens and injuring 30| Express

By Express News Service

Just days after the foot overbridge collapse on March 14 killed six people, and left 30 injured, the Mumbai Police on Monday said they have arrested Neerajkumar Desai, the owner of the firm that conducted a structural audit of the foot overbridge.“We are conducting an independent investigation and we assure citizens that a chargesheet will be filed soon,” the police said. 

This is the first arrest made in the case. The police also said they have taken statements from the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and are investigating the matter. The structural audit of the bridge had come under severe criticism after it came to light that the audit had said that the bridge was not in a severe condition and that it required minor repairs only.

“There is prima facie reason to believe that the structural audit has been conducted in an irresponsible and negligent manner,” the police said. On March 15, the Mumbai Police filed a First Information Report against the civic body and ruled out holding the Railways responsible.

The foot overbridge connected the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus with the Azad Maidan police station. The bridge was three decades old and was also close to the BMC office, which attracted lot of public anger forcing the state authorities to spring to action. Fearing the public backlash, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had ordered a high-level inquiry into Thursday’s foot overbridge collapse.

“I have also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to finish primary repair work of the bridge till the evening so that people can commute hassle-free,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Abhishek Trimukhetold reporters.The BMC has also instructed its officials to keep track of all old buildings and bridges and go for immediate repair work if needed to prevent any such untoward incidents from happening. 

Prima facie evidence
Police say they have prima facie evidence that audit was done in an irresponsible and negligent manner

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
foot overbridge collapse Mumbai bridge collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp