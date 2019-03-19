Noida: Twelve arrested, over 600 litres illicit liquor seized

By PTI

NOIDA: Twelve people were arrested in Noida and Greater Noida and over 600 litres of illicit liquor was seized in separate incidents on Tuesday, officials said.

The crackdown by police comes amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls. The arrests were made in Badalpur, Rabupura and, Ecotech 3 areas of Greater Noida, and in Phase 3, Sector 20, Phase 2 areas of Noida city, an official statement stated.

"In total, 12 people have been arrested and 608 litres of illicit liquor seized during the day-long operation," the police said.

The police said they have also seized six firearms, including country-made pistols, along with ammunition from those arrested and recovered 1,200-gram opium during the actions. The cases were registered against them at respective police stations and further probe was underway.

In similar crackdowns in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the police had arrested at least 29 people on Sunday and 41 people on Tuesday. Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 11 during the first phase of the seven-phase general elections.