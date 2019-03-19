Notification for first phase of Lok Sabha polls issued by Election Commission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections was issued on Monday, setting in motion the high-voltage electoral battle.

The Election Commission Monday issued a notification signed by President Ram Nath Kovind for the first phase on April 11, when polling will be held in 91 constituencies spread across 20 states.

The process of filing nominations for the first phase has kicked in and will continue till March 25. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 26 and the last days of withdrawing names is March 28.

All parliamentary constituencies in 10 states and Union Territories will go to polls in the first phase.

These include Andhra Pradesh (25 seats), Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya (two seats each), Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep (one seat each), Telangana (17 seats) and Uttarakhand (five seats).

Apart from that, polling will also be held on eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, two in West Bengal and four in Bihar. The Jammu and Baramulla seats in Jammu and Kashmir will see voting in the first phase.

The BJP is likely to release its candidate list on Tuesday. Sources said that all party related works were put on hold due to the sudden demise of its leader Manohar Parrikar.