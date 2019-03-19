Parrikar was 18th chief minister in the country and second in Goa to die while in office

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Manohar Parrikar was 18th chief minister in the country and second in Goa who died while still in office.

Parrikar, 63, a former defence minister, died on Sunday at his private residence in Dona Paula near the state capital after battling pancreatic cancer for over last year. Before Parrikar, Dayanand Bandokar, the leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), died in August 1973 while occupying the post.

He had swept the polls in 1963 to become the first chief minister of Goa. Under his leadership, the party swept the 1967 and 1972 polls in the state. The MGP is currently an ally of the BJP in the state.

Tamil Nadu witnessed deaths of three sitting chief ministers. The first one was C N Annadurai, a mentor to future chief ministers of the state. Under his leadership, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) defeated the Congress in the 1967 assembly polls.

Congress has been out of power in the state since then. Annadurai died just two years after being in the office. The legendary thespian M G Ramachandran, and the founder of All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) also died while in office in December 1987.

Ramchandran's protege and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa won the assembly polls for the fourth time in May 2016. However, her tenure was short-lived as she died in December 2016.

Chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed died while they were in office.

Gujarat also saw two of its sitting chief ministers die. Balwantrai Mehta was killed after his aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Chimanbhai Patel headed the state government from 1990 until his death in 1994. Three chief ministers, including Mehta, died in air accidents. Incidentally, all were from the Congress.

S Rajashekara Reddy, the chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh died in a helicopter crash in September 2009, months after he swept the polls.

Dorjee Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, also died in a helicopter crash in May 2011.

Beant Singh, a chief minister from Punjab, was killed in a bomb blast at the state secretariat in Chandigarh by Sikh extremists in 1995. Marutrao Kannamwar, the second chief minister of Maharashtra (1962-63), died while still in office.

Noted freedom fighter Bidhan Chandra Roy was the chief minister of West Bengal from 1952 until his death in 1962. Barkartullah Khan, the only Muslim chief minister of Rajasthan, was at the helm from July 1971 until his death in October 1973.

Congress' Shri Krishna Singh was the first chief minister of Bihar and he held the post from 1952 until his death in 1961. He was also the premier of Bihar from 1937 to 1939 and 1946-52.

Ravi Shankar Shukla was the chief minister of Central Provinces from November 1956 until his death in December 1956. Gopinath Bordoloi died in August 1950. He was the premier of Assam, a post he held twice.