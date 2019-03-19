Pressure mounts on Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to resign from the opposition leader post

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Pressure is being mounted on Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra legislative assembly, to resign from the post ever since his son Dr Sujay joined the BJP last week. The pressure tactics took a serious turn on Tuesday when reports of Vikhe Patil’s resignation started flooding social media.

It was said that Vikhe Patil has written to party president Rahul Gandhi requesting him to decide upon his resignation.

However, when contacted Vikhe Patil denied having resigned or offered to resign.

“I have not written any letter of my resignation and did not tender it to the party president. I was in my constituency and hence, the reports that I met Gandhi in Delhi are based on wrong information,” said Vikhe Patil.

Close confidants of Vikhe Patil claimed that leaders from within the party are likely to be spreading rumours about him.

Vikhe Patil is being targeted from within the party ever since Dr Sujay joined BJP. The first salvo came from former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, who had asked Vikhe Patil to clarify his stand after his son joining the ruling party.

At a press conference last week, Vikhe Patil had made it clear that Sujay had taken his own political decision and that he won’t campaign for his son during polls.