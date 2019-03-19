Technical teams of India, Pakistan hold talks, will survey proposed Kartarpur corridor site

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: It was decided in the meeting of the technical teams of both Indian and Pakistan that took place at the proposed zero line of Kartarpur corridor in Dera Baba Nanak today that the technical experts will be doing the survey of the site and will then discuss the alignment of the proposed corridor.

Sources said that in the seven-hour meeting of both the technical teams besides discussing the road alignment of the proposed corridor it was also decided that they will again meet to discuss the coordinates and engineering aspects of the proposed crossing points.

The designs of the corridor, roads and other technical aspects were discussed. Also, the proposed Integrated Check Post (ICP) which is to be built on the Indian side it’s drawings were reportedly shown.

The technical teams completed pointing the corridor. Both the sides have installed barbed wires on their sides dividing the corridor.

The Indian side that had a fourteen-member technical team with officials of PWD officials of both state and central government, officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Land Port Authority of India, other experts and surveyors.

While Pakistan had a twenty member team. Zero point is the point at which the Indian side of the corridor and the Pakistani side of the corridor will be meeting. India had shared the coordinates with Pakistan earlier this year but the Pakistani side gave alternate points.

It is learnt that all the technical discussion which took place today the technical experts of each country will now send their reports to their respective governments and their outcome would be further discussed in the second round of talks between diplomats of both countries which are proposed to be held on April 2 at Wagah in Pakistan.

The binocular sighting of Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib from here was withheld today due to the meeting.

Sources pointed out that the construction work on the integrated check post to be built here started yesterday. The ICP will have a unique design in line with other check posts in the country. It will be constructed on 50 acres and the work will be completed before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

While India has proposed that the corridor should be open to Indian citizens and Indian diaspora with 5000 people allowed every day, Pakistan had said that they can allow only 500 people that too only Indian citizens on designated days.