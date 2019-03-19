Home Nation

Two years of Yogi government a curse for UP people: Akhilesh Yadav

The former chief minister said the law and order situation was becoming worse in the state and incidents of murder, loot, abduction and rape were on the rise.

Published: 19th March 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The two years of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh have been like a "curse" for the people who are disappointed as the dispensation "failed" on all fronts, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed Monday.

He alleged that the BJP government had not met any of its promises and it only tried to take credit of the works initiated by the previous SP government.

"The present government could not implement any of its schemes in two years. It only tried to take credit of works initiated by the SP government. However, the people know the reality and the BJP stands exposed in front of them," he claimed.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"The BJP government will be completing two years in the state tomorrow. This period has been like a curse for the people of the state who are disappointed and demoralised due to the government which failed on all fronts," Yadav alleged.

The former chief minister said the law and order situation was becoming worse in the state and incidents of murder, loot, abduction and rape were on the rise.

"The BJP government ruined the Dial 100 and 1090 women powerline launched by the SP government," he claimed.

He termed the farmers a "harried lot" and said they were forced to commit suicide.

Yadav alleged that with no investments in the state, the future of youths was dark.

About the SP's alliance with the BSP and the RLD, Yadav said it was based on an anti-BJP ideology.

He said the people will vote for the alliance to teach the BJP a lesson and no will fall for the confusion created by the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Samajwadi Party BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp