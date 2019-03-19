Wire, detonators seized in Chhattisgarh; four arrested

By PTI

RAIPUR: A huge haul of materials used by Naxals, including cortex wire and detonators, used in triggering Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts, was seized in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district and four persons were arrested in this connection, police said Monday.

The consignment, suspected to be meant for delivery to Naxals, was recovered from the Nagarnar police station area Sunday evening, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Vivekanand Sinha said at a press conference.

Four persons were arrested and a pick-up van and an SUV used by them for travelling and transporting the materials seized, police said. Police have installed a mobile check post at Bakawand outpost in Nagarnar, about 300km from here, in view of the next month's Lok Sabha elections.

A pick-up van and an SUV were trying to slip through the check post, but they were intercepted after a chase, Sinha said. During checking of the pick-up van, 3,700 meters of cordex wires, 30 bundles of safety fuse and 5,900 detonators were found in it, he said.

The SUV, which was escorting the van, had a press sticker on it, the IPS officer added. Three of the accused were identified as Subal Kumar Choudhury alias Subhi Babu (51) and Naveen Jani (27), residents of Nabrangpur in neighbouring Odisha, and Manoj Tiwari (49), a native of Jagdalpur in Bastar district, he said.

The identity of the fourth accused was not disclosed, but he is also said to be a native of Odisha. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to supplying detonators to stone crusher owners and also Naxals, the IG said.

"Cordex wire and detonators are used by naxals in triggering IED blasts. Naxals might have used these materials to create disturbances during the Lok Sabha polls, but police have foiled their plan," he added.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, Sinha added.

The Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of general elections.