Home Nation

Wire, detonators seized in Chhattisgarh; four arrested

Four persons were arrested and a pick-up van and an SUV used by them for travelling and transporting the materials seized

Published: 19th March 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By PTI

RAIPUR: A huge haul of materials used by Naxals, including cortex wire and detonators, used in triggering Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts, was seized in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district and four persons were arrested in this connection, police said Monday.

The consignment, suspected to be meant for delivery to Naxals, was recovered from the Nagarnar police station area Sunday evening, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Vivekanand Sinha said at a press conference.

Four persons were arrested and a pick-up van and an SUV used by them for travelling and transporting the materials seized, police said. Police have installed a mobile check post at Bakawand outpost in Nagarnar, about 300km from here, in view of the next month's Lok Sabha elections.

A pick-up van and an SUV were trying to slip through the check post, but they were intercepted after a chase, Sinha said. During checking of the pick-up van, 3,700 meters of cordex wires, 30 bundles of safety fuse and 5,900 detonators were found in it, he said.

The SUV, which was escorting the van, had a press sticker on it, the IPS officer added. Three of the accused were identified as Subal Kumar Choudhury alias Subhi Babu (51) and Naveen Jani (27), residents of Nabrangpur in neighbouring Odisha, and Manoj Tiwari (49), a native of Jagdalpur in Bastar district, he said.

The identity of the fourth accused was not disclosed, but he is also said to be a native of Odisha. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to supplying detonators to stone crusher owners and also Naxals, the IG said.

"Cordex wire and detonators are used by naxals in triggering IED blasts. Naxals might have used these materials to create disturbances during the Lok Sabha polls, but police have foiled their plan," he added.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, Sinha added.

The Bastar Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 11 in the first phase of general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IED Naxal Maoist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp