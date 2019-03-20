After '3 idiots-inspired gate-crashes' NIT Kurukshetra students get warning

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Taking a cue from the Bollywood movie 3 idiots in which Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan gate-crashed in Kareena Kapoor's elder sister's wedding to eat free food, not knowing it was their principal Boman Irani's daughter's wedding.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra has warned its students against “gate crashing” weddings in the holy city.

On March 16 the Chief Warden (Boys) of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, issued a circular which stated, "It has been reported that some students of our institute are going to attend marriage parties without having an invitation. This type of behaviour is considered highly unethical, uncalled for, immoral and unwanted. All the students are informed that they should desist from doing such type of uncivilised activities. Disciplinary action will be taken against students doing such type of activities as per institute rules,” it stated.

Although the circular did not spell out disciplinary action, it usually involves a fine or the suspension of the student from the hostel for a period of time, said sources. It is learnt that this circular was issued after the institute received complaints from the nearby areas about wedding crashers.

“This type of circular has been issued after receiving complaints from the neighbourhood areas about students gate-crashing weddings. There is nothing wrong in issuing this circular as it’s not a good thing to gate-crash parties. As NIT is a reputed institute these type of actions by the students bring a bad name to

it. The students studying here should not be indulging in these activities,” said an official on condition of

anonymity.