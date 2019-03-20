Home Nation

BJP eyes Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon, Harbhajan Singh for Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

For the neighbouring Gurdaspur seat, the names of actor Akshay Khanna and his mother Kavita Khanna, both the kin of late actor and former MP Vinod Khanna, are in the reckoning.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol (File | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: For the three Lok Sabha seats on which the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is contesting in Punjab, it is eyeing Bollywood celebrities to sell it through in these parliamentary elections, the names of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and actress Poonam Dhillon besides cricketer Harbhajan Singh are doing the rounds for the prestigious Amritsar Lok Sabha seat in the saffron party. 

For the neighbouring Gurdaspur seat, the names of actor Akshay Khanna and his mother Kavita Khanna, both the kin of late actor and former MP Vinod Khanna, are in the reckoning.

Highly placed sources said that in the meeting of the fifteen member state BJP election committee on Tuesday evening many names were discussed and reportedly it recommended a dozen names to the party
high command.  

For the prestigious Amritsar Lok Sabha seat names of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and actress Poonam Dhillon, besides cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Union Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri, senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chinna and former state minister Anil Joshi are being deliberated upon.

Interestingly Poonam who has studied in Chandigarh as he did her schooling from Carmel Convent had campaigned in Amritsar for Arun Jaitley in the 2014 parliamentary elections and she had joined the saffron party in 2004. "She is an old member and has shown interest," a senior leader said.

While for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat the names of the late four-time MP Vinod Khanna’s actor son Akshaye Khanna and his mother Kavita Khanna (wife of Vinod Khanna), former Punjab BJP President Avinash Rai Khanna, former state minister Master Mohan Lal and state vice president Narinder Parmar have been shortlisted. It is learnt that Akshay not interested in joining politics at this stage of his carrier.

While on the Hoshiarpur seat which is reserved the sitting MP and Union Minister Vijay Sampla is not alone in the race this time, the other two names which have been shortlisted are of Phagwara MLA and former bureaucrat Som Parkash and former Chairman of Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission Rajesh Bagha.

It is learnt that the Punjab BJP President Shwait Malik along with party’s Punjab in-charge Capt Abhimanyu who is Haryana’s Finance Minister will discuss these probable names with party’s national President Amit Shah on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunny Deol Poonam Dhillon Harbhajan Singh Lok Sabha elections Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp