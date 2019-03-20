Home Nation

Hindu Yuva Vahini member beaten up by Congress workers in Raebareli

An FIR has been registered against two Congress leader Himanshu Singh and party District President V K Shukla.

By ANI

RAEBARELI: Several Congress workers on Sunday allegedly thrashed a Hindu Yuva Vahini (HVY) member in full public view for stopping them from raising anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi slogans, like 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' in Sonia Gandhi's home turf Raebareli.

Ashish Pathak, HVY district coordinator alleged that Congress workers brutally thrashed him in public.

"No one has a right to hit me for asking questions pertaining to PM Modi. I politely asked the Congress why they feel Prime Minister is a thief. They did not give an answer instead started hitting me mercilessly. I am also a heart patient," he said.

However, denying claims, Abhay Trivedi, a Congress leader alleged that Pathak along with others were passing indecent remarks against Priyanka Gandhi.

"We all had assembled at the city's civil lines area to welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was going to cross Rae Bareli while travelling from Lucknow to Prayagraj by road. After a few hours, Pathak and others started passing indecent remarks against our women leader. After which, we had a tussle with them. We too will register an FIR against them soon," he said.

Priyanka is on a three-day long 'Ganga Yatra' from Prayagraj to Varanasi. Priyanka's tour will focus on 'Sanchi Baat Priyanka ke Saath' in which she will talk to people during her 140 kilometres long travel on a steamer boat to Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

