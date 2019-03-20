Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh High Court stays proceedings in criminal case against BJP spokeserson Sambit Patra

The case pertains to alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Patra during the 2018 state assembly elections.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sambit Patra. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh High Court Wednesday stayed the proceedings in a criminal case pending before a magistrate's court at Bhopal against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Justice J P Gupta stayed the proceedings in the criminal case pending in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bhopal, against the petitioner, Patra's counsels P K Kaurav and Namrata Kesharwani said.

In his petition, Patra had challenged the FIR lodged against him in November 2018 and the bailable warrant issued by the CJM, Bhopal, on December 26, 2018, for non-appearance during the hearing.

The authorities did not follow proper procedures in registering the FIR under section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), his counsels said.

The FIR pertains to alleged violation of election code of conduct by holding a press conference by the petitioner on October 27, 2018, in violation of permitted time slot, they added.

The court Wednesday issued notices to the state government and the then returning officer of Bhopal (Central) Assembly seat, L L Ahirwar, regarding the matter.

TAGS
Madhya Pradesh High Court Sambit Patra BJP national spokesperson

