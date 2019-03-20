National Conference to contest all 3 seats in Valley, but tie-up talks on

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the National Conference announcing candidates for all three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, the alliance talks between NC and Congress, which sought one seat in the Valley, hang in balance.

The NC on Tuesday announced Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi as its candidate for Anantnag-Pulwama. it has already announced NC president Farooq Abdullah’s candidature from Srinagar and Mohammad Akbar Lone from Baramulla-Kupwara.

NC provincial chief Nasir Aslam Wani said the party was still positive about alliance and leaders of two parties will be taking the final decision in a day or two.